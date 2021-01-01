Mimosa - Quarters (7g)
by Farmer and the FelonWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Get hooked up when you stock up—our quarter bags of sungrown and greenhouse offer the same great quality as our eighths, but a better deal per gram.
About this brand
Farmer and the Felon
About this strain
Mimosa
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Limonene
Mimosa is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Clementine with Purple Punch. In small doses, this strain produces happy, level-headed effects that will leave you feeling uplifted and motivated enough to take on any mundane task. In large doses, Mimosa may make you feel sleepy and relaxed. This strain has a strong aroma and flavor that reminds you of its namesake - with notes of fruit and citrus flavors bursting through. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with depression and stress. Mimosa is a rising star in the cannabis community, so don't pass up an opportunity to enjoy this special strain.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.