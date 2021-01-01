Motorbreath - Quarters (7g)
About this product
Get hooked up when you stock up—our quarter bags of sungrown and greenhouse offer the same great quality as our eighths, but a better deal per gram.
About this brand
Farmer and the Felon
About this strain
Motorbreath
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Humulene
- Myrcene
Named after its excessively gassy flavor and smell, Motorbreath crosses Chemdog and SFV OG Kush. This award-winning strain produces a flavorful smoke with notes of fuel, earth, and citrus. If you’re an OG fan, Motorbreath is a must-try, but novices should be aware of its potent effects.
