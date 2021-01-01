Orange Creamsicle - Quarters (7g)
About this product
Get hooked up when you stock up—our quarter bags of sungrown and greenhouse offer the same great quality as our eighths, but a better deal per gram.
About this brand
Farmer and the Felon
About this strain
Orange Creamsicle
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Terpinolene
- Caryophyllene
Taking the best attributes of parent strains Orange Crush and Juicy Fruit, Orange Creamsicle’s tall structure, heavy colas, and pungent flavor will be sure to keep you coming back for more. This hybrid strain, as the name suggests, has a strong citrus flavor and is used to treat nausea and anxiety. Growers will be happy with this heavy producer that flowers in 9 weeks with beautiful orange-white coloring and a thick coating of resin.
