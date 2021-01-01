Pai Gow is a potent sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Super Silver Haze with Critical Jack. This strain produces hard-hitting effects that result in a cerebral high. Upon first hit, Pat Gow will make you feel creative, motivated and inspired. Continued use of this strain will send you to the sofa as your body begins to relax. Because of this, Pai Gow is ideal for afternoon and evening use. This strain features a flavor profile that is sweet with undertones of pine. Medical marijuana patients choose Pai Gow to relieve symptoms associated with lack of appetite, fatigue, inflammation, and stress. Growers say this strain flowers into fluffy, dark green buds with brown and orange hairs. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Pai Gow before, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.