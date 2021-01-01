 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Race Fuel OG - Pre-rolls (1g)
Hybrid

Race Fuel OG - Pre-rolls (1g)

by Farmer and the Felon

Write a review
Farmer and the Felon Cannabis Pre-rolls Race Fuel OG - Pre-rolls (1g)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Handcrafted using terpene-rich whole flowers, Farmer and the Felon prerolled joints are expertly filled with precisely ground cannabis to ensure an even burn every time. To ensure maximum freshness, we pack prerolls into airtight, recyclable tubes.

About this brand

Farmer and the Felon Logo
At Farmer and the Felon™, we're determined to preserve the countercultural history of the prohibition era while advocating for social justice for the cannabis prisoners in the here-and-now. As industry veterans dedicated to cannabis freedom, we aren’t interested in being just another weed brand. We are, Cannabis for Change.™

About this strain

Race Fuel OG

Race Fuel OG

Race Fuel OG (aka Race Fuel) by Archive Seeds is a potent hybrid steeped in gassy, earthy genetics. Created from the “High Octane” OG phenotype of OG Kush x Face Off OG, Race Fuel OG harnesses the intense diesel fuel aroma of “High Octane” while incorporating the deep body effects as well as citrus and pine aromas from Face Off OG. Race Fuel’s strong OG Kush backbone gives it mid-range potency with flavor to spare. The strain’s effects hit with a rush of energy to the head and settles down into a cozy, weighted stone that can help abate anxiety, ADD, minor pain, and a lack of appetite. 

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review