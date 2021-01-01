 Loading…

  5. Shark Shock - Pre-rolls (1g)
Indica

Shark Shock - Pre-rolls (1g)

by Farmer and the Felon

About this product

Handcrafted using terpene-rich whole flowers, Farmer and the Felon prerolled joints are expertly filled with precisely ground cannabis to ensure an even burn every time.

About this brand

At Farmer and the Felon™, we're determined to preserve the countercultural history of the prohibition era while advocating for social justice for the cannabis prisoners in the here-and-now. As industry veterans dedicated to cannabis freedom, we aren’t interested in being just another weed brand. We are, Cannabis for Change.™

About this strain

Shark Shock

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Shark Shock's origin is White Widow crossed with Skunk #1.  Has a fruity taste and carries intense stoney effects.  The plant will grow into a densely compacted white skunk with extreme aromas.  

