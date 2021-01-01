Shark Shock - Pre-rolls (1g)
by Farmer and the Felon
About this product
Handcrafted using terpene-rich whole flowers, Farmer and the Felon prerolled joints are expertly filled with precisely ground cannabis to ensure an even burn every time.
About this brand
Farmer and the Felon
About this strain
Shark Shock
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Shark Shock's origin is White Widow crossed with Skunk #1. Has a fruity taste and carries intense stoney effects. The plant will grow into a densely compacted white skunk with extreme aromas.
