  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Sherb Octane - Quarters (7g)
Hybrid

Sherb Octane - Quarters (7g)

by Farmer and the Felon

Farmer and the Felon Cannabis Flower Sherb Octane - Quarters (7g)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Get hooked up when you stock up—our quarter bags of sungrown and greenhouse offer the same great quality as our eighths, but a better deal per gram.

About this brand

At Farmer and the Felon™, we're determined to preserve the countercultural history of the prohibition era while advocating for social justice for the cannabis prisoners in the here-and-now. As industry veterans dedicated to cannabis freedom, we aren’t interested in being just another weed brand. We are, Cannabis for Change.™

About this strain

Sherb Octane

Sherb Octane is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Sherb Octane - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

 

