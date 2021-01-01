Sierra Haze - Smalls (14.5g)
Farmer and the Felon
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
An incredible value for the everyday smoker, Smalls are strain-specific, smaller buds that still pack a big, potent punch. Smalls bag includes premium rolling papers for on-the-go convenience. Genetics: Sierra Mist x Haze Flavor notes: Lemon Lime and Diesel
About this brand
Farmer and the Felon
At Farmer and the Felon™, we're determined to preserve the countercultural history of the prohibition era while advocating for social justice for the cannabis prisoners in the here-and-now. As industry veterans dedicated to cannabis freedom, we aren’t interested in being just another weed brand. We are, Cannabis for Change.™
