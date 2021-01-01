 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Sierra Haze - Smalls (14.5g)

Sierra Haze - Smalls (14.5g)

by Farmer and the Felon

Write a review
Farmer and the Felon Cannabis Flower Sierra Haze - Smalls (14.5g)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

An incredible value for the everyday smoker, Smalls are strain-specific, smaller buds that still pack a big, potent punch. Smalls bag includes premium rolling papers for on-the-go convenience. Genetics: Sierra Mist x Haze Flavor notes: Lemon Lime and Diesel

About this brand

Farmer and the Felon Logo
At Farmer and the Felon™, we're determined to preserve the countercultural history of the prohibition era while advocating for social justice for the cannabis prisoners in the here-and-now. As industry veterans dedicated to cannabis freedom, we aren’t interested in being just another weed brand. We are, Cannabis for Change.™

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review