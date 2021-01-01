 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. SPK - Pre-rolls (1g)
Sativa

SPK - Pre-rolls (1g)

by Farmer and the Felon

Write a review
Farmer and the Felon Cannabis Pre-rolls SPK - Pre-rolls (1g)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Handcrafted using terpene-rich whole flowers, Farmer and the Felon prerolled joints are expertly filled with precisely ground cannabis to ensure an even burn every time.

About this brand

Farmer and the Felon Logo
At Farmer and the Felon™, we're determined to preserve the countercultural history of the prohibition era while advocating for social justice for the cannabis prisoners in the here-and-now. As industry veterans dedicated to cannabis freedom, we aren’t interested in being just another weed brand. We are, Cannabis for Change.™

About this strain

SPK

SPK
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

SPK (f.k.a. Sour Patch Kids) by Dark Heart Nursery is a sativa-dominant crossing of Sour Diesel and Candyland. It emits a pungent aroma of diesel and sweet earth. This strain’s effects tend to be happy and uplifting, making it well-suited for consumers suffering from stress and depression. SPK grows in a similar fashion to Candyland, expressing tangled golden stigmas and subtle purple hues in its dense, frosty foliage. 

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review