SPK - Pre-rolls (1g)
by Farmer and the FelonWrite a review
About this product
Handcrafted using terpene-rich whole flowers, Farmer and the Felon prerolled joints are expertly filled with precisely ground cannabis to ensure an even burn every time.
About this brand
Farmer and the Felon
About this strain
SPK
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
- Limonene
SPK (f.k.a. Sour Patch Kids) by Dark Heart Nursery is a sativa-dominant crossing of Sour Diesel and Candyland. It emits a pungent aroma of diesel and sweet earth. This strain’s effects tend to be happy and uplifting, making it well-suited for consumers suffering from stress and depression. SPK grows in a similar fashion to Candyland, expressing tangled golden stigmas and subtle purple hues in its dense, frosty foliage.
