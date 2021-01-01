Squirt - Smalls (14.5g)
About this product
An incredible value for the everyday smoker, Smalls are strain-specific, smaller buds that still pack a big, potent punch. Smalls bag includes premium rolling papers for on-the-go convenience. Genetics: Blueberry Muffin x Tangie Flavor notes: Sweet and Tart Grapefruit
About this brand
Farmer and the Felon
About this strain
Squirt
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
- Humulene
Squirt is an sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain bred by Humboldt Seeds Company. This strain is made by crossing Tangie with Blueberry Muffin. The result is a fantastic aroma that smells exactly like the soft drink we all know and love - Squirt. This strain tastes sweet like tart grapefruit. Growers say Squirt has purple and green buds.
