  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Super Glue - Quarters (7g)
Hybrid

Super Glue - Quarters (7g)

by Farmer and the Felon

Farmer and the Felon Cannabis Flower Super Glue - Quarters (7g)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Get hooked up when you stock up—our quarter bags of sungrown and greenhouse offer the same great quality as our eighths, but a better deal per gram.

About this brand

Farmer and the Felon Logo
At Farmer and the Felon™, we're determined to preserve the countercultural history of the prohibition era while advocating for social justice for the cannabis prisoners in the here-and-now. As industry veterans dedicated to cannabis freedom, we aren’t interested in being just another weed brand. We are, Cannabis for Change.™

About this strain

Superglue

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Superglue is an indica-leaning hybrid strain that produces a functional and relaxing high to the mind and body. Smelling of pine and a sweet caramel aroma, this strain is bred by Seedism Seeds. Superglue is made by crossing Afghani and Northern Light. Those who enjoy Superglue say it relaxes you while still leaving you functional and energetic enough for social activities or even a productive afternoon.

