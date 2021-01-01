 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Trifi Cookies - Eighths (3.5g)
Hybrid

Trifi Cookies - Eighths (3.5g)

by Farmer and the Felon

Farmer and the Felon Cannabis Flower Trifi Cookies - Eighths (3.5g)

About this product

Carefully chosen for flavor, aroma, smooth smoking and a proper cure, our eighths of sparkling, resinous nugs are available in a variety of strains with diverse terpene profiles and effects.

About this brand

At Farmer and the Felon™, we're determined to preserve the countercultural history of the prohibition era while advocating for social justice for the cannabis prisoners in the here-and-now. As industry veterans dedicated to cannabis freedom, we aren’t interested in being just another weed brand. We are, Cannabis for Change.™

About this strain

Trifi Cookies

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

TriFi Cookies is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Fire OG with Triangle Kush and Girl Scout Cookies. This strain produces quick-hitting effects that will make you feel buzzy, relaxed and cerebral. TriFi Cookies pairs well with afternoon and evening activities, like playing video games or decompressing after a long day. This strain features bold flavors like citrus and vanilla bean. Medical marijuana patients choose TriFi Cookies to help relieve symptoms associated with nausea, headaches, pain, and anxiety. This strain is rich in terpenes like myrcene, caryophyllene and limonene. Growers say TriFi Cookies features bright green foliage with bright green and orange hairs. This strain was originally bred by Cannarado Genetics. If you've smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

