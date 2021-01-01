Tropicana Cookies - Quarters (7g)
Get hooked up when you stock up—our quarter bags of sungrown and greenhouse offer the same great quality as our eighths, but a better deal per gram.
Farmer and the Felon
Tropicana Cookies
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Humulene
Tropicana Cookies is a sativa marijuana strain that provides a cereberal and focused high. Bred by Oni Seed Co, Tropicana Cookies crosses GSC and Tangie. The result is an infusion of citrus notes backed up by a smooth cookies flavor. This strain produces purple buds that have hints of dark green with orange hairs.
