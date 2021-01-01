 Loading…

  5. Tropicana Punch - Pre-rolls (1g)
Hybrid

Tropicana Punch - Pre-rolls (1g)

by Farmer and the Felon

About this product

Handcrafted using terpene-rich whole flowers, Farmer and the Felon prerolled joints are expertly filled with precisely ground cannabis to ensure an even burn every time.

About this brand

At Farmer and the Felon™, we're determined to preserve the countercultural history of the prohibition era while advocating for social justice for the cannabis prisoners in the here-and-now. As industry veterans dedicated to cannabis freedom, we aren’t interested in being just another weed brand. We are, Cannabis for Change.™

About this strain

Tropicana Punch

Tropicana Punch is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Purple Punch with Tropicana Cookies. This combination creates a punch bowl of terpene bliss that will remind you of red fruit punch concentrate. This strain tastes tart and will have you smacking your lips. Tropicana Punch is celebrated for its dark purple buds that are covered in trichomes. This strain will make you feel relaxed and sedated.

