Tropicana Punch - Pre-rolls (1g)
by Farmer and the FelonWrite a review
About this product
Handcrafted using terpene-rich whole flowers, Farmer and the Felon prerolled joints are expertly filled with precisely ground cannabis to ensure an even burn every time.
About this brand
Farmer and the Felon
About this strain
Tropicana Punch
Tropicana Punch is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Purple Punch with Tropicana Cookies. This combination creates a punch bowl of terpene bliss that will remind you of red fruit punch concentrate. This strain tastes tart and will have you smacking your lips. Tropicana Punch is celebrated for its dark purple buds that are covered in trichomes. This strain will make you feel relaxed and sedated.
