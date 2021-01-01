 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. True OG - Smalls (14.5g)
Indica

True OG - Smalls (14.5g)

by Farmer and the Felon

Farmer and the Felon Cannabis Flower True OG - Smalls (14.5g)

About this product

An incredible value for the everyday smoker, Smalls are strain-specific, smaller buds that still pack a big, potent punch. Smalls bag includes premium rolling papers for on-the-go convenience.

About this brand

At Farmer and the Felon™, we're determined to preserve the countercultural history of the prohibition era while advocating for social justice for the cannabis prisoners in the here-and-now. As industry veterans dedicated to cannabis freedom, we aren’t interested in being just another weed brand. We are, Cannabis for Change.™

About this strain

True OG

True OG
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

True OG is a popular indica marijuana strain bred with genetics from OG Kush. This strain was originally discovered in Southern California, where the term “OG” originally meant “ocean grown.” True OG is potent, with long-lasting effects combined with a more focused head high. True OG buds have a pungent, crisp citrus and pine scent. True OG has snagged the 2nd place indica spot in every High Times Medical Cup since 2010. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain.

