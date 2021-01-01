Watermelon Zkittlez - Eighths (3.5g)
by Farmer and the FelonWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Carefully chosen for flavor, aroma, smooth smoking and a proper cure, our eighths of sparkling, resinous nugs are available in a variety of strains with diverse terpene profiles and effects.
About this brand
Farmer and the Felon
About this strain
Watermelon Zkittlez
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Linalool
Watermelon Zkittlez is the indica-dominant cross of the hugely popular Zkittlez and Watermelon. It offers a wonderful fruity aroma and flavor profile that is mouthwateringly scrumptious. Its high may set in quick, delivering a powerful, head-rushing euphoria. With its heavy effects, Watermelon Zkittlez is best reserved for the end of the day.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.