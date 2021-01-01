Wedding Crasher - Eighths (3.5g)
by Farmer and the FelonWrite a review
About this product
Carefully chosen for flavor, aroma, smooth smoking and a proper cure, our eighths of sparkling, resinous nugs are available in a variety of strains with diverse terpene profiles and effects.
About this brand
Farmer and the Felon
About this strain
Wedding Crasher
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Produced by Symbiotic Genetics, Wedding Crasher (also known as Wedding Crashers) is a beautiful hybrid cross of Wedding Cake and Purple Punch. By mixing the smooth vanilla flavors of Wedding Cake with the sweet grape notes of Purple Punch, Symbiotic has developed a mellow, earthy strain with sharp gassy highlights and a sweet berry finish.
