White Tahoe Cookies - Pre-rolls (1g)
by Farmer and the FelonWrite a review
About this product
Handcrafted using terpene-rich whole flowers, Farmer and the Felon prerolled joints are expertly filled with precisely ground cannabis to ensure an even burn every time.
About this brand
Farmer and the Felon
About this strain
White Tahoe Cookies
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
White Tahoe Cookies is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing The White, Tahoe OG, and an unknown Girl Scout Cookies cut. This strain exemplifies attributes of each in trichome coverage, effect, and aroma. The GSC bouquet has been enhanced through this cross, offering up sweet, hashy notes with distant OG undertones. Its restful effects pile on with each hit, weighing the consumer to their seat while alleviating minor pain and anxiety.
