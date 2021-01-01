 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. XJ-13 - Eighths (3.5g)
Hybrid

XJ-13 - Eighths (3.5g)

by Farmer and the Felon

Write a review
Farmer and the Felon Cannabis Flower XJ-13 - Eighths (3.5g)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Carefully chosen for flavor, aroma, smooth smoking and a proper cure, our eighths of sparkling, resinous nugs are available in a variety of strains with diverse terpene profiles and effects.

About this brand

Farmer and the Felon Logo
At Farmer and the Felon™, we're determined to preserve the countercultural history of the prohibition era while advocating for social justice for the cannabis prisoners in the here-and-now. As industry veterans dedicated to cannabis freedom, we aren’t interested in being just another weed brand. We are, Cannabis for Change.™

About this strain

XJ-13

XJ-13
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

XJ-13 is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Jack Herer and G13 Haze. This strain is cherished for its therapeutic potency and enjoyable euphoric buzz. The effects of XJ-13 produce unencumbered cerebral effects that are perfect for stimulating creativity and conversation. As if we needed another reason to love this strain, XJ-13 consistently exhibits a strong citrus aroma accented by notes of earthy pine. Novice consumers looking for an easy, paranoia-free experience can depend on XJ-13 as a surefire way to relieve stress and mood-related symptoms.

 

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review