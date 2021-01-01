 Loading…

Hybrid

Zurple - Eighths (3.5g)

by Farmer and the Felon

Farmer and the Felon Cannabis Flower Zurple - Eighths (3.5g)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Carefully chosen for flavor, aroma, smooth smoking and a proper cure, our eighths of sparkling, resinous nugs are available in a variety of strains with diverse terpene profiles and effects.

At Farmer and the Felon™, we're determined to preserve the countercultural history of the prohibition era while advocating for social justice for the cannabis prisoners in the here-and-now. As industry veterans dedicated to cannabis freedom, we aren’t interested in being just another weed brand. We are, Cannabis for Change.™

Zurple Punch

Zurple Punch
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Zurple Punch is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Zurple Punch - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

