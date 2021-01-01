 Loading…

Hybrid

Zurple - Pre-rolls (1g)

by Farmer and the Felon

About this product

Handcrafted using terpene-rich whole flowers, Farmer and the Felon prerolled joints are expertly filled with precisely ground cannabis to ensure an even burn every time.

About this brand

At Farmer and the Felon™, we're determined to preserve the countercultural history of the prohibition era while advocating for social justice for the cannabis prisoners in the here-and-now. As industry veterans dedicated to cannabis freedom, we aren’t interested in being just another weed brand. We are, Cannabis for Change.™

About this strain

Zurple Punch

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Linalool
  3. Limonene

Zurple Punch is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Zurple Punch - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

