Trufflez 1/2g Preroll 7-Pack
by Farmer MaxWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
A rare hybrid with a complex bouquet of spice, cocoa and berry. It’s smooth-smoking and good for 4:20pm relaxation, easing tight muscles and daytime blue. These prerolls are made from carefully ground premium buds for the best taste and smoking experience.
About this brand
Farmer Max
We grow ultra-high quality craft cannabis on our historic 1950’s farm. We’ve designed and built a fully-engineered, code-compliant, state-of-the-art grow utilizing the latest technology and equipment within our antique redwood and cedar barn. We are patients, growers, and enthusiasts and we are proud to have this crop at our farm.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.