1:1:1:1 CBN:CBG:THC:CBD Tincture
by Farmer's Friend | FFEPDXWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
This powerhouse multi-cannabinoid formula is a potent tincture for whatever ails the mind and body. CBN is a cannabinoid known for a relaxing and sedating effect. CBG is popular for anxiety, focus, gastrointestinal or stomach issues, glaucoma, and more. Each serving contains 5mg CBN + 5mg CBG + 5mg THC + 5mg CBD
About this brand
Farmer's Friend | FFEPDX
Farmer's Friend specializes in Refined Cannabis Oil (RCO) and Full Extract Cannabis Oil (FECO2) using CO2. Our oil is produced using a single strain from a single farm. Our oil is always full-spectrum with no additives, fillers or added terpenes. We capture the cannabis plant’s natural terpenes and cannabinoid profile so that when you try our products they taste and feel like the strains they were extracted from.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.