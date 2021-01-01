1:1 CBN:CBD Tincture - Comfort Formula
Equal parts CBN and CBD soothe the mind and body for relaxation without intoxicating effects. CBN is known for producing a relaxing and sedative effect without a high. Paired with CBD, this tincture is perfect for those seeking to ease their body and mind without a strong high
Farmer's Friend | FFEPDX
Farmer's Friend specializes in Refined Cannabis Oil (RCO) and Full Extract Cannabis Oil (FECO2) using CO2. Our oil is produced using a single strain from a single farm. Our oil is always full-spectrum with no additives, fillers or added terpenes. We capture the cannabis plant’s natural terpenes and cannabinoid profile so that when you try our products they taste and feel like the strains they were extracted from.
