1:1 CBN:THC Tincture - Sleep Formula
by Farmer's Friend | FFEPDX
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Equal parts CBN and THC will have you blissfully relaxed and in dreamland. 5mg CBN + 5mg CBD per serving
About this brand
Farmer's Friend | FFEPDX
Farmer's Friend specializes in Refined Cannabis Oil (RCO) and Full Extract Cannabis Oil (FECO2) using CO2. Our oil is produced using a single strain from a single farm. Our oil is always full-spectrum with no additives, fillers or added terpenes. We capture the cannabis plant’s natural terpenes and cannabinoid profile so that when you try our products they taste and feel like the strains they were extracted from.
