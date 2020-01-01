 Loading…

Guava Jelly is a complex cross of Wedding Cheesecake, Durban Poison, OG Kush, and Strawberry Kush. This strain will offer a medley of tropical smells and flavors, making it a delight to smoke. Most strains this flavorful tend to be mellow on the THC and rely on a complex terpene profile to drive the experience, however this strain is quite potent. It’s noted for providing a pleasant euphoria in your brain and an easy relaxation in your bones, offering a little bit of everything to make your day go by a little smoother. Guava Jelly is also a great strain for new consumers in need of a high-THC strain, as it is not known to ignite anxiety.

Farmer's Friend Extracts specializes in Refined Cannabis Oil (RCO) and Full Extract Cannabis Oil (FECO2) using CO2. Our oil is produced using a single strain from a single farm. Our oil is always full-spectrum with no additives, fillers or added terpenes. We capture the cannabis plant’s natural terpenes and cannabinoid profile so that when you try our products they taste and feel like the strains they were extracted from. We partnered with The CBD Apothecary to offer our RCO in capsules, tinctures, and lotions. Licensed Oregon Extractor of the highest quality CO2 oil