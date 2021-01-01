 Loading…

Indica

1000mg THC Indica Tincture (Purple Hindu Kush)

by Farmer's Friend Extracts | FFEPDX

About this product

About this brand

Farmer's Friend specializes in Refined Cannabis Oil (RCO) and Full Extract Cannabis Oil (FECO2) using CO2. Our oil is produced using a single strain from a single farm. Our oil is always full-spectrum with no additives, fillers or added terpenes. We capture the cannabis plant’s natural terpenes and cannabinoid profile so that when you try our products they taste and feel like the strains they were extracted from.

About this strain

Purple Hindu Kush

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

A cross between Hindu Kush and Purple Afghani, Purple Hindu Kush is almost pure indica and offers the kind of high one would expect from its lineage: deep relaxation along with pronounced pain relief. Featuring dense lavender flowers with bright orange pistils and a thick blanket of trichomes, as well as a pungent sour grape and citrus flavor, PHK will be sure to please indica lovers everywhere.  

