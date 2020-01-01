 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. 1:2 THC:CBD Happy Lucky RCO Twist- 1g

1:2 THC:CBD Happy Lucky RCO Twist- 1g

by Farmer's Friend Extracts | FFEPDX

Write a review
Farmer's Friend Extracts | FFEPDX Concentrates Cartridges 1:2 THC:CBD Happy Lucky RCO Twist- 1g
Farmer's Friend Extracts | FFEPDX Concentrates Cartridges 1:2 THC:CBD Happy Lucky RCO Twist- 1g

About this product

Happy Lucky grown by East Fork Cultivars is a cross of Strawberry Satori x Sour Tsunami. Happy Lucky is unique in that it’s rich in a terpene called Farnesene 2. Farnesene is commonly found in fruit rinds, especially those of green apples, and is mainly responsible for the familiar “green apple” aroma. One of its benefits to plants is that it acts as a natural insect repellent. While it’s not considered one the primary terpenes in cannabis, it’s documented that farnesene has a number of health benefits. Also found in turmeric, farnesene has anti-inflammatory properties as well as tumor-inhibiting traits and could be helpful in treating colon and pancreatic cancers. Farnesene also has a calming effect and may help suppress spasms. Terpenes can take on many different aromas and flavors. Each with their own natural benefits to health. Terpenes are compounds in cannabis that work in conjunction with cannabinoids to produce the flavor, aroma and effects unique to each cultivar. While THC and CBD get the most recognition in recreational and medicinal applications, terpenes actually have very powerful health benefits on their own. Many believe that terpene isolation is the future of cannabis breeding.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Sour Tsunami

Sour Tsunami
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Terpinolene
  3. Pinene

Sour Tsunami is a strain that became famous for being one of the first to be specifically bred for high CBD rather than THC content. The result is a strain that’s effective at treating pain and inflammation without producing a significant “high” that is linked to high THC. Lawrence Ringo of the Southern Humboldt Seed Collective bred this strain over four years of hard work by crossing Sour Diesel plants with NYC Diesel. This sativa-dominant hybrid flowers within 9 weeks, producing dense, dark green buds with dark green and purple-tinged leaves. The buds have a familiar musky diesel smell with sweet undertones.

About this brand

Farmer's Friend Extracts | FFEPDX Logo
Farmer's Friend Extracts specializes in Refined Cannabis Oil (RCO) and Full Spectrum Cannabis Extract (FSCE) using CO2. Our oil is produced using a single strain from a single farm. Our oil is always full spectrum with no additives, fillers or added terpenes. We capture the cannabis plant’s natural terpenes and cannabinoid profile so that when you try our products they taste and feel like the strains they were extracted from. We partnered with The CBD Apothecary to offer our RCO in capsules, tinctures, and lotions. Licensed Oregon Extractor of the highest quality CO2 oil