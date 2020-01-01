About this product

Happy Lucky grown by East Fork Cultivars is a cross of Strawberry Satori x Sour Tsunami. Happy Lucky is unique in that it’s rich in a terpene called Farnesene 2. Farnesene is commonly found in fruit rinds, especially those of green apples, and is mainly responsible for the familiar “green apple” aroma. One of its benefits to plants is that it acts as a natural insect repellent. While it’s not considered one the primary terpenes in cannabis, it’s documented that farnesene has a number of health benefits. Also found in turmeric, farnesene has anti-inflammatory properties as well as tumor-inhibiting traits and could be helpful in treating colon and pancreatic cancers. Farnesene also has a calming effect and may help suppress spasms. Terpenes can take on many different aromas and flavors. Each with their own natural benefits to health. Terpenes are compounds in cannabis that work in conjunction with cannabinoids to produce the flavor, aroma and effects unique to each cultivar. While THC and CBD get the most recognition in recreational and medicinal applications, terpenes actually have very powerful health benefits on their own. Many believe that terpene isolation is the future of cannabis breeding.