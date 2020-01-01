 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. 3:2 Critical Mass RCO Twist 1g

3:2 Critical Mass RCO Twist 1g

by Farmer's Friend Extracts | FFEPDX

Write a review
Farmer's Friend Extracts | FFEPDX Concentrates Solvent 3:2 Critical Mass RCO Twist 1g

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Critical Mass

Critical Mass
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Critical Mass is a potent indica-dominant hybrid made by crossing Afghani and Skunk #1. In small doses, this strain will have you feeling creative and calm. In large doses, you'll likely find yourself feeling sleepy and in a couchlock. Critical mass gets its name because of its ability to reach "critical mass" in terms of growing. When growing, branches of this strain tend to snap off from the heavy weight of its buds - which are dense, heavy and tasty. The downside of Critical Mass is that this strain is particularly susceptible to mold, so growers have to be extra cautious with humidity. Flowering time for Critical Mass is approximately 6-8 weeks. This strain originated from the breeder Mr. Nice Seed Bank.

About this brand

Farmer's Friend Extracts | FFEPDX Logo
Farmer's Friend Extracts specializes in Refined Cannabis Oil (RCO) and Full Extract Cannabis Oil (FECO2) using CO2. Our oil is produced using a single strain from a single farm. Our oil is always full-spectrum with no additives, fillers or added terpenes. We capture the cannabis plant’s natural terpenes and cannabinoid profile so that when you try our products they taste and feel like the strains they were extracted from. We partnered with The CBD Apothecary to offer our RCO in capsules, tinctures, and lotions. Licensed Oregon Extractor of the highest quality CO2 oil