by Farmer's Friend Extracts | FFEPDX

About this product

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Also known as Optimus Prime, the indica-dominant 3X Crazy is a three-way cross between OG Kush, Bubba Kush, and Granddaddy Purple. Its aroma is comprised of sweet grape, spicy pepper, and earthy notes passed on by its Bubba Kush parent. This indica can cover the consumer in soothing full-body effects, but not before a brief phase of clear-headed cerebral sizzle. The relaxing effects induced by 3X Crazy may potentially assist pain, spasms, tension, and insomnia.

 

About this brand

Farmer's Friend Extracts specializes in Refined Cannabis Oil (RCO) and Full Extract Cannabis Oil (FECO2) using CO2. Our oil is produced using a single strain from a single farm. Our oil is always full-spectrum with no additives, fillers or added terpenes. We capture the cannabis plant’s natural terpenes and cannabinoid profile so that when you try our products they taste and feel like the strains they were extracted from. We partnered with The CBD Apothecary to offer our RCO in capsules, tinctures, and lotions. Licensed Oregon Extractor of the highest quality CO2 oil