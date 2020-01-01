Tropical Sunset Live Cake Badder 0.5g
by Evermore Cannabis Company
0.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
0.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Be the first to review this product.
Coming from Exotic Genetix, 4 Kings is an indica-dominant cross of a female Los Angeles OG Kush and their own Triple OG. A kush lover's dream, its thick flavor is backed by a citrus punch, and it'll coat your throat with pine and earthy flavors. 4 Kings is known to start off with energy and euphoria and then level out into sedation and relaxation. Make sure to have your favorite snacks nearby.