 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Black Dahlia CO2 Cartridge 1g

Black Dahlia CO2 Cartridge 1g

by Farmer's Friend Extracts | FFEPDX

Write a review
Farmer's Friend Extracts | FFEPDX Concentrates Cartridges Black Dahlia CO2 Cartridge 1g

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Black Dahlia

Black Dahlia

One of the lesser-known strains, this hybrid is a purported cross between Black Cherry Soda and Querkle. The flowers have purple-red coloration and are often sticky to the touch thanks to heavy trichome production. Black Dahlia leans toward its indica genetics and delivers strong body effects suitable for insomnia and pain relief. 

About this brand

Farmer's Friend Extracts | FFEPDX Logo
Farmer's Friend Extracts specializes in Refined Cannabis Oil (RCO) and Full Extract Cannabis Oil (FECO2) using CO2. Our oil is produced using a single strain from a single farm. Our oil is always full-spectrum with no additives, fillers or added terpenes. We capture the cannabis plant’s natural terpenes and cannabinoid profile so that when you try our products they taste and feel like the strains they were extracted from. We partnered with The CBD Apothecary to offer our RCO in capsules, tinctures, and lotions. Licensed Oregon Extractor of the highest quality CO2 oil