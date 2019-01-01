 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  Candyland CO2 Cartridge - 1g

Candyland CO2 Cartridge - 1g

by Farmer's Friend Extracts | FFEPDX

Candyland CO2 Cartridge - 1g by Farmer's Friend Extracts | FFEPDX

About this strain

Candyland

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Candyland, a gold medalist of the 2012 KushCon, is a sativa-dominant hybrid bred from Granddaddy Purple and Bay Platinum Cookies. Golden hairs weave through Candyland’s thick coat of sugar-like trichomes and highlight the compact, camouflage-colored buds. This strain grows well indoors and out, and patients turn to Candyland when trying to moderate pain, muscle tension, and sour moods. Candyland offers uplifting and stimulating effects, making it a perfect strain for social gatherings or creative pastimes.

About this brand

Farmer's Friend Extracts specializes in Refined Cannabis Oil (RCO) and Full Spectrum Cannabis Extract (FSCE) using CO2. Our oil is produced using a single strain from a single farm. Our oil is always full spectrum with no additives, fillers or added terpenes. We capture the cannabis plant’s natural terpenes and cannabinoid profile so that when you try our products they taste and feel like the strains they were extracted from. We partnered with The CBD Apothecary to offer our RCO in capsules, tinctures, and lotions. Licensed Oregon Extractor of the highest quality CO2 oil