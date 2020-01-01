 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
by Farmer's Friend Extracts | FFEPDX

About this strain

Cherry Pie

Cherry Pie
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Cherry Pie's parents are Granddaddy Purple and Durban Poison. With buds that are dense and full of orange hairs and a touch of purple, this strain smells of sweet and sour cherry pie. The effects have been known to come on in minutes and stick around for a couple hours. 

About this brand

Farmer's Friend Extracts specializes in Refined Cannabis Oil (RCO) and Full Extract Cannabis Oil (FECO2) using CO2. Our oil is produced using a single strain from a single farm. Our oil is always full-spectrum with no additives, fillers or added terpenes. We capture the cannabis plant’s natural terpenes and cannabinoid profile so that when you try our products they taste and feel like the strains they were extracted from. We partnered with The CBD Apothecary to offer our RCO in capsules, tinctures, and lotions. Licensed Oregon Extractor of the highest quality CO2 oil