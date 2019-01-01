 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Cindy 99 1g Cartridge

Cindy 99 1g Cartridge

by Farmer's Friend Extracts | FFEPDX

About this product

Cindy 99 by Frontier Farms

About this strain

Cinderella 99

Cinderella 99
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Cinderella 99, otherwise known as C99, or simply “Cindy,” is a sativa-dominant hybrid bred by Mr. Soul of Brothers Grimm. She’s best known for her potent cerebral high, sweet fruity flavors, and epic yields.  According to Mr. Soul, C99 was created using seeds found in a Sensi branded 2 gram package of Jack Herer purchased at an Amsterdam coffee shop.  Cinderella 99 is very popular with indoor growers because of its short, bushy stature, high yields, short flowering time, and high THC content. Cindy’s effects are usually described as dreamy, euphoric, and uplifting.

About this brand

Farmer's Friend Extracts specializes in Refined Cannabis Oil (RCO) and Full Spectrum Cannabis Extract (FSCE) using CO2. Our oil is produced using a single strain from a single farm. Our oil is always full spectrum with no additives, fillers or added terpenes. We capture the cannabis plant’s natural terpenes and cannabinoid profile so that when you try our products they taste and feel like the strains they were extracted from. We partnered with The CBD Apothecary to offer our RCO in capsules, tinctures, and lotions. Licensed Oregon Extractor of the highest quality CO2 oil