Feel Energized Tincture 100mg
by The Feel Collection
1 piece
$35.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
CBN (cannabinol) is a cannabinoid reported to be beneficial for sleep and relaxation. We've combined 150mg CBN (sourced from Oregon hemp) with 150mg full-spectrum CBD oil (sourced from Oregon cannabis) for an effective day or nighttime tincture For more info check out our page ffepdx.com/cbn
Be the first to review this product.