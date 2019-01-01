About this product
Lemon Cookies grown by Grizzly Farms. RCO, or Refined Cannabis Oil, can be eaten, dabbed, smoked, vaped. An ideal refill for a cartridge or the perfect on-the-go versatile product. The handy twist dispenser makes dosage a breeze and the included metal tip makes it easy to dispense.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Lemon Cookies
A tasty match made in heaven, Lemon Cookies is a cross between Lemon Haze and GSC. This tasty sativa-leaning hybrid has dense buds with citrus aromas that will erupt from the bag and intensify when smoking. The high is euphoric but not overwhelming, leaving your body relaxed and free of tension.