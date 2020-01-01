 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
by Farmer's Friend Extracts | FFEPDX

About this product

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Ocimene

This pure sativa originates from the South African port city of Durban. It has gained popularity worldwide for its sweet smell and energetic, uplifting effects. Durban Poison is the perfect strain to help you stay productive through a busy day, when exploring the outdoors, or to lend a spark of creativityGrowers and concentrate enthusiasts will both enjoy the over-sized resin glands which make this strain a quality choice for concentrate extraction. The buds are round and chunky, and leave a thick coating of trichomes on almost all areas of the plant.

About this brand

Farmer's Friend Extracts specializes in Refined Cannabis Oil (RCO) and Full Extract Cannabis Oil (FECO2) using CO2. Our oil is produced using a single strain from a single farm. Our oil is always full-spectrum with no additives, fillers or added terpenes. We capture the cannabis plant’s natural terpenes and cannabinoid profile so that when you try our products they taste and feel like the strains they were extracted from. We partnered with The CBD Apothecary to offer our RCO in capsules, tinctures, and lotions. Licensed Oregon Extractor of the highest quality CO2 oil