Incredible Bulk Distillate Cartridge - 1g

by Farmer's Friend Extracts | FFEPDX

About this product

Incredible Bulk - Indica, Grown by Kerby Kush Farms 51.55% THC, 23.22% CBD, 9.81% Terpenes.

About this strain

Incredible Bulk

Incredible Bulk
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Incredible Bulk is a mixture of three notable indicas. Big Bud combines with Super Skunk and Green Spirit to create the sweet earthy flavors of hash that usher in Incredible Bulk’s relaxing effects. Its sedating effects make Incredible Bulk a great choice to help you unwind at the end of the day. Originally bred by Dr. Krippling for its heavy yields and ease of growth, Incredible Bulk is a very stable plant that makes a compelling case for indoor cultivation. The buds are known to explode in size when grown hydroponically.

About this brand

Farmer's Friend Extracts specializes in Refined Cannabis Oil (RCO) and Full Extract Cannabis Oil (FECO2) using CO2. Our oil is produced using a single strain from a single farm. Our oil is always full-spectrum with no additives, fillers or added terpenes. We capture the cannabis plant’s natural terpenes and cannabinoid profile so that when you try our products they taste and feel like the strains they were extracted from. We partnered with The CBD Apothecary to offer our RCO in capsules, tinctures, and lotions. Licensed Oregon Extractor of the highest quality CO2 oil