Lemon Blueberry Vape Pen 0.3g
by verano
0.5 grams
$35.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Incredible Bulk - Indica, Grown by Kerby Kush Farms 51.55% THC, 23.22% CBD, 9.81% Terpenes.
Be the first to review this product.
Incredible Bulk is a mixture of three notable indicas. Big Bud combines with Super Skunk and Green Spirit to create the sweet earthy flavors of hash that usher in Incredible Bulk’s relaxing effects. Its sedating effects make Incredible Bulk a great choice to help you unwind at the end of the day. Originally bred by Dr. Krippling for its heavy yields and ease of growth, Incredible Bulk is a very stable plant that makes a compelling case for indoor cultivation. The buds are known to explode in size when grown hydroponically.