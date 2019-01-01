 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Marmalade CO2 Cartidge - 1g

Marmalade CO2 Cartidge - 1g

by Farmer's Friend Extracts | FFEPDX

Write a review
Farmer's Friend Extracts | FFEPDX Concentrates Cartridges Marmalade CO2 Cartidge - 1g

About this product

Grown by Grizzly Farms. 70.4% THC, 0.33% CBD, 15.48% Terpenes.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Marmalade

Marmalade

Originally bred for its medicinal effects, Marmalade by Solstice is a hybrid cross of Blueberry Cheesecake and Sour Tsunami. This strain offers sweet notes reminiscent of wildflower honey and fresh berries. Its effects are similar to DJ Short’s Blueberry, expressing analgesic qualities alongside a heady, depression-zapping euphoria that can help you shrug off stress. Snap off this 1:1 CBD-rich cross to enjoy an intricate terpene profile coupled with relaxing physical effects. 

About this brand

Farmer's Friend Extracts | FFEPDX Logo
Farmer's Friend Extracts specializes in Refined Cannabis Oil (RCO) and Full Spectrum Cannabis Extract (FSCE) using CO2. Our oil is produced using a single strain from a single farm. Our oil is always full spectrum with no additives, fillers or added terpenes. We capture the cannabis plant’s natural terpenes and cannabinoid profile so that when you try our products they taste and feel like the strains they were extracted from. We partnered with The CBD Apothecary to offer our RCO in capsules, tinctures, and lotions. Licensed Oregon Extractor of the highest quality CO2 oil