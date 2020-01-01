 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Purple Urkle CO2 Cartridge - 1g

by Farmer's Friend Extracts | FFEPDX

About this strain

Purple Urkle

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Purple Urkle’s history is as complex as its flavor palate. A California strain, the origins are believed to stem from a select phenotype of Mendocino Purps, while the essence is a blend of skunk, berry, and fresh grapes. Consumers report the effects to be deeply relaxing, sleep-inducing, and a great option for full-body pain relief. The short onset of effects make it a perfect nighttime strain for those who suffer from insomnia.

About this brand

Farmer's Friend Extracts specializes in Refined Cannabis Oil (RCO) and Full Extract Cannabis Oil (FECO2) using CO2. Our oil is produced using a single strain from a single farm. Our oil is always full-spectrum with no additives, fillers or added terpenes. We capture the cannabis plant’s natural terpenes and cannabinoid profile so that when you try our products they taste and feel like the strains they were extracted from. We partnered with The CBD Apothecary to offer our RCO in capsules, tinctures, and lotions. Licensed Oregon Extractor of the highest quality CO2 oil