Grown by Superb Farms testing at 72.88% THC, 0.26% CBD and 4.88% Terpenes.
Bred by The Bank Cannabis Genetics, Samoa Kush is an indica-dominant cross of Platinum GSC and Bubba Kush. The strain offers a sweet and minty terpene profile that is thick and comes with an intoxicating high. Samoa Kush is a quality heavy-hitter and worth a try for anyone looking for a tasty evening treat.
Farmer's Friend Extracts specializes in Refined Cannabis Oil (RCO) and Full Spectrum Cannabis Extract (FSCE) using CO2. Our oil is produced using a single strain from a single farm. Our oil is always full spectrum with no additives, fillers or added terpenes. We capture the cannabis plant’s natural terpenes and cannabinoid profile so that when you try our products they taste and feel like the strains they were extracted from. We partnered with The CBD Apothecary to offer our RCO in capsules, tinctures, and lotions. Licensed Oregon Extractor of the highest quality CO2 oil