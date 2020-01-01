 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Tinctures & sublingual
  5. Sleep CBN Tincture

Sleep CBN Tincture

by Farmer's Friend Extracts | FFEPDX

Write a review
Farmer's Friend Extracts | FFEPDX Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual Sleep CBN Tincture

$30.00MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

CBN (cannabinol) is a cannabinoid reported to be beneficial for sleep and relaxation. We've combined 150mg CBN (sourced from Oregon hemp) with 150mg full-spectrum THC oil (sourced from Oregon cannabis) for an effective nighttime tincture. For more info check out our page ffepdx.com/cbn If you’re a newbie to cannabis or don’t use cannabis frequently, we think you’ll feel a nice relaxation from this tincture without a strong mental high. Imagine your body is floating on a cloud while your mind is relaxed but able to focus. Think that first glass of wine or beer after work to ease you out of production mode. That feeling after a massage where your body is feeling good and your mind is at ease. If you already use cannabis frequently, adding this tincture into your routine may amplify some of the effects of cannabis and you could feel subjectively higher or stronger effects than normal.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Farmer's Friend Extracts | FFEPDX Logo
Farmer's Friend Extracts specializes in Refined Cannabis Oil (RCO) and Full Extract Cannabis Oil (FECO2) using CO2. Our oil is produced using a single strain from a single farm. Our oil is always full-spectrum with no additives, fillers or added terpenes. We capture the cannabis plant’s natural terpenes and cannabinoid profile so that when you try our products they taste and feel like the strains they were extracted from. We partnered with The CBD Apothecary to offer our RCO in capsules, tinctures, and lotions. Licensed Oregon Extractor of the highest quality CO2 oil