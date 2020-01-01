 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
by Farmer's Friend Extracts | FFEPDX

About this strain

Sour OG

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Sour OG is a 50/50 hybrid strain that is a real favorite among those who love a balanced buzz. As a cross of two of the most popular and widely available strains in the world (Sour Diesel and OG Kush), Sour OG has been available in clone and seed form for quite some time. Most samples express dense, round, OG Kush-type buds laden with large, sticky trichomes. The odor and taste are usually an equal mix of both parents, with sour lemon, pine, fuel, and a distinct “kushy” undertone, although some versions have a more fruity profile. Often described as a “one-hit-quit” strain, Sour OG starts with an energetic head high that gradually gives way to a relaxing body stone.

About this brand

Farmer's Friend Extracts specializes in Refined Cannabis Oil (RCO) and Full Extract Cannabis Oil (FECO2) using CO2. Our oil is produced using a single strain from a single farm. Our oil is always full-spectrum with no additives, fillers or added terpenes. We capture the cannabis plant’s natural terpenes and cannabinoid profile so that when you try our products they taste and feel like the strains they were extracted from. We partnered with The CBD Apothecary to offer our RCO in capsules, tinctures, and lotions. Licensed Oregon Extractor of the highest quality CO2 oil