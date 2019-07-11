 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Space Fruit CO2 Cartridge - 1g

by Farmer's Friend Extracts | FFEPDX

About this product

Strain Specific Space Fruit is a hybrid grown by Botanical Innovations testing at 84.68% THC, 0.31% CBD and 1.08% Terpenes.

5.01

The_Grey_Ace_Maven

This is my go-to anxiety relief strain. I like to take multiple smaller hits to find the sweet spot. Somewhere between the spacey floaty hard hit, and the warm fuzzy light hit. The whole spectrum is good. However, that sweet spot leaves me functional, but no longer sweating the small stuff. Since it's an oil, the flavor is pretty subdued, compared the flower. There's a nice fruity flavor to it, bright and citrusy, with some earthy tones on the back end. It can keep you a bit wide eyed, so remember to blink. Also, take it slow at first; the spaced out floaty feeling hits hard and isn't for everyone. For the gamers out there, this is what I tank on. I cannot recommend this strain, or FFE highly enough.

About this brand

Farmer's Friend Extracts specializes in Refined Cannabis Oil (RCO) and Full Spectrum Cannabis Extract (FSCE) using CO2. Our oil is produced using a single strain from a single farm. Our oil is always full spectrum with no additives, fillers or added terpenes. We capture the cannabis plant’s natural terpenes and cannabinoid profile so that when you try our products they taste and feel like the strains they were extracted from. We partnered with The CBD Apothecary to offer our RCO in capsules, tinctures, and lotions. Licensed Oregon Extractor of the highest quality CO2 oil