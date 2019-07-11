The_Grey_Ace_Maven on July 11th, 2019

This is my go-to anxiety relief strain. I like to take multiple smaller hits to find the sweet spot. Somewhere between the spacey floaty hard hit, and the warm fuzzy light hit. The whole spectrum is good. However, that sweet spot leaves me functional, but no longer sweating the small stuff. Since it's an oil, the flavor is pretty subdued, compared the flower. There's a nice fruity flavor to it, bright and citrusy, with some earthy tones on the back end. It can keep you a bit wide eyed, so remember to blink. Also, take it slow at first; the spaced out floaty feeling hits hard and isn't for everyone. For the gamers out there, this is what I tank on. I cannot recommend this strain, or FFE highly enough.