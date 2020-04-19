Birthday Cake Sugar 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
0.5 grams
$30.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Be the first to review this product.
Bred by Otis Gardens in Hood River, Oregon, Stinky Pete is a hybrid cross of Snow Tracks, OG Kush, and Vortex. Its color is often purple, with orange hairs wrapped over a thick layer of crystal trichomes. The aroma delivers notes of mint, citrus, cheese, and wet hay while the flavor is mellow and earthy. Expect a melty, sedating high perfect for relaxing nights in after a long day.