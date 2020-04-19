 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Farmer's Friend Extracts | FFEPDX Concentrates Solvent Stinky Pete Full Spectrum Edible Extract Dripper 1g

Bred by Otis Gardens in Hood River, Oregon, Stinky Pete is a hybrid cross of Snow Tracks, OG Kush, and Vortex. Its color is often purple, with orange hairs wrapped over a thick layer of crystal trichomes. The aroma delivers notes of mint, citrus, cheese, and wet hay while the flavor is mellow and earthy. Expect a melty, sedating high perfect for relaxing nights in after a long day.

About this brand

Farmer's Friend Extracts specializes in Refined Cannabis Oil (RCO) and Full Extract Cannabis Oil (FECO2) using CO2. Our oil is produced using a single strain from a single farm. Our oil is always full-spectrum with no additives, fillers or added terpenes. We capture the cannabis plant’s natural terpenes and cannabinoid profile so that when you try our products they taste and feel like the strains they were extracted from. We partnered with The CBD Apothecary to offer our RCO in capsules, tinctures, and lotions. Licensed Oregon Extractor of the highest quality CO2 oil