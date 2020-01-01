 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Super Lemon OG Cartridge - 1g

Super Lemon OG Cartridge - 1g

by Farmer's Friend Extracts | FFEPDX

Write a review
Farmer's Friend Extracts | FFEPDX Concentrates Cartridges Super Lemon OG Cartridge - 1g

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Super Lemon OG Cartridge - 1g by Farmer's Friend Extracts | FFEPDX

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Super Lemon OG

Super Lemon OG

Super Lemon OG from DNA Genetics crosses two notable cannabis strains to create a flavorful burst of lemony OG Kush that is sweet and earthy. A 60/40 indica-dominant hybrid of Super Lemon Haze and Captain Krypt OG, Super Lemon OG produces relaxing body effects that are balanced by the uplifting and energetic influence of Haze genetics. Its taste and aroma carry a strong citrus note that is entangled with tones of spicy pepper and pungent diesel fuel. Its complex terpene profile and heavy resin production make Super Lemon OG an excellent choice for producing top-notch concentrates, like the two extracts that took home prizes at the 2014 High Times’ Cannabis Cup in Amsterdam.

About this brand

Farmer's Friend Extracts | FFEPDX Logo
Farmer's Friend Extracts specializes in Refined Cannabis Oil (RCO) and Full Extract Cannabis Oil (FECO2) using CO2. Our oil is produced using a single strain from a single farm. Our oil is always full-spectrum with no additives, fillers or added terpenes. We capture the cannabis plant’s natural terpenes and cannabinoid profile so that when you try our products they taste and feel like the strains they were extracted from. We partnered with The CBD Apothecary to offer our RCO in capsules, tinctures, and lotions. Licensed Oregon Extractor of the highest quality CO2 oil