by Farmer's Friend Extracts | FFEPDX

The White Cartridge - 1g by Farmer's Friend Extracts | FFEPDX

About this strain

The White

The White
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

This mysterious strainoriginally called “Triangle” and supposedly from somewhere in Floridais aptly named. The White is covered with so many white trichomes that buds look like they were rolled in confectioner’s sugar. While it looks much like an OG in structure and certainly has the potency associated with the best OG Kush cuts, it has little of the smell or flavor found in those West Coast favorites. In fact, The White is actually known for a distinct lack of odor or flavor, leaving some to pass it over in favor of other more pungent varieties. The high is usually described as providing equal body and head sensations and is definitely very potent.

About this brand

Farmer's Friend Extracts specializes in Refined Cannabis Oil (RCO) and Full Extract Cannabis Oil (FECO2) using CO2. Our oil is produced using a single strain from a single farm. Our oil is always full-spectrum with no additives, fillers or added terpenes. We capture the cannabis plant’s natural terpenes and cannabinoid profile so that when you try our products they taste and feel like the strains they were extracted from. We partnered with The CBD Apothecary to offer our RCO in capsules, tinctures, and lotions. Licensed Oregon Extractor of the highest quality CO2 oil