C4

by Fast Buds

DESCRIPTION This cannabis plant is the result of multiple crosses of several high yielding and resinous strains in combination with a new variant of Canadian Ruderalis. The genetics of this plant are worthy of study - the male parent contributes a reduced flowering time, short internodal distances, and bushiness that's typical for Indica-type plants. Meanwhile, the female parent has endowed C4 with spectacular aroma and flavor. The result is a strain of which our R&D lab is more than proud of, and that harvest after harvest gratifies and delights those who endeavor to grow it. Taste Its aroma is sensational - A hint of butter mixed with deep earthy notes. Effect The smoke is able to instantly penetrate into your body, inducing relaxation. In a few minutes you will have a sense of wellbeing and a sudden improvement in mood. The effects are balanced between the head and body. You'll notice the aftertaste that's like a refreshing lemon sorbet enjoyed during midsummer. The effect can easily last for two long hours. This strain is very suitable for headaches and migraines, anxiety, stress, and muscle aches. Growing C4 has a seed to harvest time of only 7 to 8 weeks. During this time you will see how this beautiful specimen produces compact flowers with soft green buds and orange pistils, and gradually becomes frosted with trichomes. After the second week of flowering, visible buds will develop that will rapidly fatten up week after week. Its high point begins to be evident during the last two weeks, when the plant displays a compact central cola and has an overall magnificent appearance. At this point you'll be rubbing your hands with anticipation waiting for its final yield of no less than 650 g/m2 (1.4 pounds per light). The buds will continue to fatten quickly, and during the final stage the plant will have completed the formation of large central buds. This variety is ideal for both experienced and novice growers who desire high growth performance and good medium-high effect. Its physical resiliency makes it very resistant to pests and mold, so it is highly capable of thriving in just about any environment, and in general terms is a fine choice for growing indoors, outdoors or in a greenhouse. Put simply, this strain requires no great care, only some space and tranquility in order to generate its compact buds, including its powerful central cola. Medical Glaucoma, Nausea, Epilepsy, Multiple Sclerosis, Back pain, PMS, Arthritis, Herpes, Rheumatism, Sickle Cell, Expectorant, Stress, Migraines, AIDS, Tumors, Asthma SPECS Taste: Butter Room: Indoor | Outdoor Gender: Feminized Genes: sativa/indica Genetics: C4 autoflowering Flowering: 8 weeks from germination Harvest US: up to 1.4 pounds per light Harvest EU: 450-650 g/m2 50-350 g/plant Height US: up to 40 inches Height EU: 70 - 100 cm THC: Very high CBD: 1.1% Autoflowering: Yes Catalog: https://2fast4buds.com/seeds/c4 #C4 #EnjoyGrowingFaster #its420somewhere #BestAutos #AmericanPremiumAutos

We are a team of professionals from Los Angeles, California. With years of experience, fruitful work and close cooperation with some of the best growers in the States, we have decided to create our own seed bank in Europe. Founded in 2010, Fast Buds has set out with one primary goal in mind - To present people with the most fashionable, trendy and superior Autoflowering genetics California has to offer and introduce them to growers around the planet. FastBuds is present in both, the States and Europe. We make sure we are in the middle of the cannabis seed industry, so being in these regions ensures that we can offer and continue innovate our products to the best of our ability. We maintain our industry connections in Cali so that we can bring you the best that the Golden State has to offer in Autoflowerings! For instance, this year you'll be able to buy in Autoflowering the famous Gorilla Glue, Stardawg and Tangie‘Matic (Tangerine). These are more than famous names, they are absolutely astonishing strains getting the entire West Coast sick on it and our mission is to bring them to the whole world! There's no doubt you'll also want to savor the deep, dark power of our Blackberry. This is no ordinary berry strain. It's a hardcore berry bombshell that'll rock your body with explosive pleasures. And you can't pass up our highest-yielding Autoflowers - Six Shooter and the acclaimed Girl Scout Cookies, with 21% and 20% THC respectively. We're confident that even the most demanding growers will appreciate these strains that are like King-Kong in a world where all others are tiny. We follow the philosophy of our team without compromising quality for the sake of quantity. We really do offer the best of the West Coast. Just consider our beloved Gorilla Glue Auto, and how long the cannabis world has waited for it to be made widely available not only as clones, but as seeds. Now we have made it available in the very finest Autoflowering improving the quality. We have worked long and hard to provide you with true glue flavor and effect that are defined by the incredible, authentic Gorilla Glue Auto genetics. We carefully select the Autoflowering genetics that we consider to be the most promising in existence. We use Canadian Ruderalis and have made great strides in utilizing it while achieving very high THC levels (our new hybrids exceed 20% THC). By only selecting for the primary, desirable phenotypes, we've also achieved very high-yielding plants. Add to this the fact that we have also selected the wonderfully bright, colorful phenotypes while tediously stabilizing our strains so that you have an unforgettable experience not only from consuming them, but also during cultivation. Our product line offers exotic-looking strains that display shades of pink to the darkest purples when exposed to low temperatures. Our expert team has researched the real-world performance of our strains in the outdoor conditions that exist in Canada and the Scandinavian Peninsula with excellent results.