Crystal Meth

by Fast Buds

$11.00MSRP

About this product

DESCRIPTION We have created a potent Mexican variety that produces a tropical Sativa high. This variety has a great balance of diverse effects, and will provide an amazing dose of happiness. Crystal Meth is the result of the mixture of a priceless collection of genetics. The key component of this plant is a phenomenal Mexican hybrid that was proudly developed by our research team. This marijuana plant has become the FastBuds flagship strain due to its adaptability that persists from seed to harvest, its generous yield potential of 600 g/m2 (1.3 pounds per light), and the powerful effects that it produces. Taste Flavor is pleasant, pine aroma with hint of nuts - hazelnut. Effect Crystal Meth offers a cheerful and pleasant high that's extremely positive. The effects increase progressively, culminating with a cerebral blow and wobbly legs. An experience like the purest Mexican tequila which has a physical teeter-tottering effect without dizziness. This variety is for those consumers who look for pleasure, mental relaxation and strong emotions. Crystal Meth is a safe window to happiness. Growing It is feminized and autoflowering, with a medium flowering time of 8 to 9 weeks, which makes it the ideal candidate for the novice or expert cultivators who are anxious for a fast, secure, and hassle-free harvest. The plant will be fully mature and ripe in approximately 65 to 70 days. We have achieved an ideal germination and early seedling phase which lasts about five days. Thereafter, this specimen grows in a compact manner. During its first two weeks in flower, the plant is light green, almost yellow, but bit by bit the leaves take the form of a can-can skirt, and they remain compact around the stem which forms a central bud that should grow to 5 cm (2 inches) in diameter. During the fifth week the color show begins; the leaves turn more reddish, like beetroot; the green becomes darker, almost black-purple. Crystal Meth typically grows to a height that of up to 90 cm (35 inches), but can also reach 120 cm (50 inches). For this reason it is recommended that one use a flowerpot of 10 liters (3 gallons). It is suitable both for indoor and outdoor grows. We recommend that you to give each plant enough space to allow for successful development of strong branch growth. Moreover, we also recommend that you fertilize generously, since is a gluttonous plant which loves food and responds well to extra nutrients. You should also take into account that it is pH sensitive, so check and appropriately adjust pH levels often. Due to its mother's genetics, the buds are totally covered in white trichomes during its peak ripeness. It'll be as if the plant is encased in sugar frosting. This is why we named it Crystal Meth. This variety is a class act made by Mother Nature. It is truly impressive. Its resin, abundant and of the finest quality, is defined by its composition: 20% THC and 1% CBD. Its smell during growth is not faint, and for this reason it needs carbon filters. Medical Glaucoma, Nausea, Epilepsy, Multiple Sclerosis, Back pain, PMS, Arthritis, Herpes, Rheumatism, Sickle Cell, Expectorant, Stress, Migraines, AIDS, Tumors, Asthma SPECS Taste: Hazelnut Room: Indoor | Outdoor Gender: Feminized Genes: sativa/indica Genetics: Crystal METH autoflowering Flowering: 8-9 weeks from germination Harvest US: up to 1.3 pounds per light Harvest EU: Indoor 400-600 g/m2; Outdoor 50-300 g/plant Height US: up to 50 inches Height EU: 70 - 120 cm THC: Very high CBD: 1% Autoflowering: Yes Catalog: https://2fast4buds.com/seeds/crystal-meth #CrystalMeth #EnjoyGrowingFaster #its420somewhere #BestAutos #AmericanPremiumAutos

About this brand

We are a team of professionals from Los Angeles, California. With years of experience, fruitful work and close cooperation with some of the best growers in the States, we have decided to create our own seed bank in Europe. Founded in 2010, Fast Buds has set out with one primary goal in mind - To present people with the most fashionable, trendy and superior Autoflowering genetics California has to offer and introduce them to growers around the planet. FastBuds is present in both, the States and Europe. We make sure we are in the middle of the cannabis seed industry, so being in these regions ensures that we can offer and continue innovate our products to the best of our ability. We maintain our industry connections in Cali so that we can bring you the best that the Golden State has to offer in Autoflowerings! For instance, this year you'll be able to buy in Autoflowering the famous Gorilla Glue, Stardawg and Tangie‘Matic (Tangerine). These are more than famous names, they are absolutely astonishing strains getting the entire West Coast sick on it and our mission is to bring them to the whole world! There's no doubt you'll also want to savor the deep, dark power of our Blackberry. This is no ordinary berry strain. It's a hardcore berry bombshell that'll rock your body with explosive pleasures. And you can't pass up our highest-yielding Autoflowers - Six Shooter and the acclaimed Girl Scout Cookies, with 21% and 20% THC respectively. We're confident that even the most demanding growers will appreciate these strains that are like King-Kong in a world where all others are tiny. We follow the philosophy of our team without compromising quality for the sake of quantity. We really do offer the best of the West Coast. Just consider our beloved Gorilla Glue Auto, and how long the cannabis world has waited for it to be made widely available not only as clones, but as seeds. Now we have made it available in the very finest Autoflowering improving the quality. We have worked long and hard to provide you with true glue flavor and effect that are defined by the incredible, authentic Gorilla Glue Auto genetics. We carefully select the Autoflowering genetics that we consider to be the most promising in existence. We use Canadian Ruderalis and have made great strides in utilizing it while achieving very high THC levels (our new hybrids exceed 20% THC). By only selecting for the primary, desirable phenotypes, we've also achieved very high-yielding plants. Add to this the fact that we have also selected the wonderfully bright, colorful phenotypes while tediously stabilizing our strains so that you have an unforgettable experience not only from consuming them, but also during cultivation. Our product line offers exotic-looking strains that display shades of pink to the darkest purples when exposed to low temperatures. Our expert team has researched the real-world performance of our strains in the outdoor conditions that exist in Canada and the Scandinavian Peninsula with excellent results.