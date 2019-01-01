We are a team of professionals from Los Angeles, California. With years of experience, fruitful work and close cooperation with some of the best growers in the States, we have decided to create our own seed bank in Europe. Founded in 2010, Fast Buds has set out with one primary goal in mind - To present people with the most fashionable, trendy and superior Autoflowering genetics California has to offer and introduce them to growers around the planet. FastBuds is present in both, the States and Europe. We make sure we are in the middle of the cannabis seed industry, so being in these regions ensures that we can offer and continue innovate our products to the best of our ability. We maintain our industry connections in Cali so that we can bring you the best that the Golden State has to offer in Autoflowerings! For instance, this year you'll be able to buy in Autoflowering the famous Gorilla Glue, Stardawg and Tangie‘Matic (Tangerine). These are more than famous names, they are absolutely astonishing strains getting the entire West Coast sick on it and our mission is to bring them to the whole world! There's no doubt you'll also want to savor the deep, dark power of our Blackberry. This is no ordinary berry strain. It's a hardcore berry bombshell that'll rock your body with explosive pleasures. And you can't pass up our highest-yielding Autoflowers - Six Shooter and the acclaimed Girl Scout Cookies, with 21% and 20% THC respectively. We're confident that even the most demanding growers will appreciate these strains that are like King-Kong in a world where all others are tiny. We follow the philosophy of our team without compromising quality for the sake of quantity. We really do offer the best of the West Coast. Just consider our beloved Gorilla Glue Auto, and how long the cannabis world has waited for it to be made widely available not only as clones, but as seeds. Now we have made it available in the very finest Autoflowering improving the quality. We have worked long and hard to provide you with true glue flavor and effect that are defined by the incredible, authentic Gorilla Glue Auto genetics. We carefully select the Autoflowering genetics that we consider to be the most promising in existence. We use Canadian Ruderalis and have made great strides in utilizing it while achieving very high THC levels (our new hybrids exceed 20% THC). By only selecting for the primary, desirable phenotypes, we've also achieved very high-yielding plants. Add to this the fact that we have also selected the wonderfully bright, colorful phenotypes while tediously stabilizing our strains so that you have an unforgettable experience not only from consuming them, but also during cultivation. Our product line offers exotic-looking strains that display shades of pink to the darkest purples when exposed to low temperatures. Our expert team has researched the real-world performance of our strains in the outdoor conditions that exist in Canada and the Scandinavian Peninsula with excellent results.